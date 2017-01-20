Volunteer Medal for Rose Bateman

BY KIM LANGEN

One of the community’s long serving volunteers has been pinned with a prestigious medal.

Rose Bateman was awarded the country’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers last month, in recognition of her dedication to helping others – and making the town bloom.

A small, joyous ceremony was held on Wednesday, December 28, in the Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain council chambers, in keeping with the modest persona of Mrs. Bateman.

She was lauded for her service, and presented with the silver medal, suspended by a ribbon, by Shawna Phillips, on behalf of the Governor General’s Chancellery of Honours.

“In addition to serving as a Scout leader for nearly 40 years (1968 – 2007), and volunteering at the Lakeland Regional Library and the local thrift store, Rose Bateman has also been the chair and community leader of Killarney’s Communities in Bloom chapter since 2003,” said the government office in a press release. “She exhibits an astute dedication to making her community a better and more beautiful place.”

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers is an official honour that recognizes living Canadians who have made a significant, sustained, and unpaid contribution to their community.

Nominated for the award by Phillips, a fellow member with Killarney Communities in Bloom (CIB), it seems that Mrs. Bateman was a primary sower of the CIB seed movement back in the early days.

“Rose played an intricate part in starting Communities in Bloom here in 2003,” said Phillips. “The committee started off with three members, and under Rose’s leadership as chair, the successful group has grown to 18 members strong. In addition to her chair duties, Rose prepares agendas, minutes, writes the annual profile book, and writes our letters to the local foundation to present twice a year. She has done copious amounts of photography in order to create an amazing scrapbook each year, since 2003.”

The local CIB has hosted the provincial conference twice, and Killarney has received five blooms on a regular basis, won the national competition, and the national/international youth award on two occasions, she added.

“This year the committee was blown away when we received the Premier’s Volunteer Award in Winnipeg in the spring,” said Phillips. “Every member was thrilled as they watched Rose accept this honour.”

Phillips credits Bateman’s military experience for her ability to meet requirements.

“Rose brings leadership skills to the table, partly due to her background with the Royal Canadian Air Force,” said Phillips. “She has a way of making sure the job is always done, and keeps our group on task. She takes her job very seriously, but is able to inject fun and humour into everything she does. We love Rose, but most of all, we respect her.”

Rose Bateman has received a number of other awards, said Phillips, including one from the Manitoba Council on Aging and the Women of Distinction Award, and has served on many committees, including Healthy Communities, Focus on the Future, Healthy Together Now, Chronic Disease, and Killarney United Church Pastoral Care. Plus she volunteers at the UC Thrift Store, the local library – and even finds time to sing at the personal care home.

Warm congratulations Rose.

SILVER FOR ROSE – Long serving volunteer Rose Bateman (middle) was recently awarded Canada’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in a ceremony held in the civic centre’s council chambers. Pinning on the silver medal (on behalf of the Governor General) is Shawna Phillips, while councillor Connie Blixhavn is on the right. Well done, Rose.

JAY STRUTH/KILLARNEY GUIDE