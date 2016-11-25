Christmas Speakeasy a sparkling success

BY KIM LANGEN

Organizers of last weekend’s Christmas Speakeasy at the Shamrock Centre have been thrilled with their success.

Around $6,000 was raised during the lively fundraising event, hosted by the Killarney Parent Advisory Council (KPAC).

“It was fantastic evening, and people had a lot of fun,” said Jane Ireland, chair of KPAC. “It went really well, and people had an amazing time. Some of them came in vintage costume. And the casino was packed all night long.”

Winner of ‘bragging rights’ at the fun casino went to Janet Lees, who proved to be a champion in the chips department, said Ireland.

“She was way far and ahead of everyone,” said Ireland. “She did really well at the roulette table, I hear. She had six beer cups filled with poker chips, and she might have had more by the end of the evening.”

Roast beef and chicken with an “incredible” sauce was served up by Seconds Catering for the 185 patrons who attended the event, and The 204 Band and singer Taylor Friesen were a hit, she added, while Brody Harms did a top job as MC.

The group has spent a number of years raising cash to replace and improve the Killarney School Playground structure, and recently surpassed the $100,000 mark. This summer the new structure went into position, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event.

“Our playground fundraising is done now,” said Ireland. “However, sponsorship of another stand-alone piece of equipment to add to the playground, by someone or a group, is still very welcome. But our fundraising will now turn to other needs, for things that are not covered by the Turtle Mountain School Division budget.”

DOLLED UP FOR A TOP NIGHT – Killarney Parent Advisory Council (KPAC) committee members and volunteers were beautifully glammed up in the 1920s/’30s style for their recent Christmas Speakeasy fundraiser held on Saturday evening, November 19 – and had their retro moment in time captured here at the Vintage Photo Booth in the Shamrock Centre. The classy KPAC committee members and volunteers are: (clockwise from left) Carla Thompson, Deanna Mador, Tracy Sanders, Nikki Roebuck, Jane Ireland, Angie Pohl, Debbie McIntyre, Stacey Shackel, Lindsay Blixhavn, and Corinne MacDonald.

JAY STRUTH/KILLARNEY GUIDE PHOTOS

A LITTLE LUCK – Kinsmen casino dealer Terry Little deals some black jack at one of the many busy tables on offer.

SWINGING STANDARDS – The 204 band kept things swinging Saturday night on the Speakeasy stage with some jazzy jams.

STANDUP MC – The always-funny Brody Harms in the midst of his comedic routine.

TORCH SINGER – Taylor Friesen croons a smoky ballad, one of many selections to add to the ambiance of the room.