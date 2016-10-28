Killarney’s Lakeside Christian School expands

New courses, more classroom space at Christian school

BY KIM LANGEN

After just one year, a local school is enjoying nearly double their classroom space, and new high school elective options for students.

The Lakeside Christian School (LCS) began their $800,000 expansion project last autumn, in order to accommodate a growing student occupation.

“It’s a miracle to be in here so soon,” said school principal Nancy Reimer last month. “We were groundbreaking one year ago, and now we are using every square foot of our new space. It’s great. Last year our high school students did not have a designated space, and what they did have was very small. Now they have a classroom, plus a multipurpose room, to do music, home economics, Bible course, and worship course. They are joyful this year, and it’s an absolute pleasure to be in the classroom, for both the students and the teachers.”

Last year the students numbered 52, and this fall 60 youngsters passed through the newly hung doors as the school year commenced.

More than half of the project has been paid for, and fundraising continues to cover the remaining cost of the 4,800 square foot expansion, said Reimer.

New washrooms, including one for staff, a new office, and many other additions are also part of the school’s fresh layout. A few jobs still remain, including some cementing work outside, expansion of the parking area, and small things inside, including the re-organizing of areas.

New courses introduced this year include high school drama, a Grade 10 Bible course, and music worship, in addition to their existing electives.

“All our high school students have chosen these electives,’ she said. “They are really popular. Music Worship is a course where they learn to play as a band, to lead a congregation in worship. It’s a kind of ‘praise team.’ They are working towards playing in our chapel here at the school once a month, for our families and the community.”

The school held a special Open House on Friday, October 28, to celebrate their expansion and thank all the helpers who pitched in.

“We used mostly local contractors, wherever we could, and we are just so thrilled with the workmanship,” said Reimer. “And every family helped out in some way over the summer with this project. We also had six or seven extremely dedicated volunteers who came for five or six weeks to help with building jobs. Everyone has been wonderful.”

Plans are already underway for another small addition, she added, in order to create an “outdoor classroom” that will tie into this major expansion.

It would involve the pouring of a cement pad, and adding permanent tables, into an area that would nestle into the southeast corner of the school, and be protected from wind on three sides by the existing structure.

SCHOOL CELEBRATION – The Lakeside Christian School (LCS) had a lot to celebrate on Friday, October 28, as they officially snipped the ribbon free to reveal their spanking new entrance and addition at 237 Hammond Street. Over 300 people attended the event, which included opening ceremonies, student presentations, an open house, and book sale. From left are: Lana Bell, board member; Steve Poetker, board chair; Alf Archambault, board member; Nancy Reimer, LCS principal; Clarence Sawatsky, board member; and Linda Waldner, secretary/treasurer for the school.

HIGH PRAISE – The high school Praise Team leads a packed open house inside one of the rooms of the new LCS addition.

MY GOD IS STRONG – The early years students at LCS entertain the crowd with singing and accompanying actions.

WITH YOUR OWN TWO HANDS – LCS board member Lana Bell presents building chair Clarence Sawatsky with a gift from the students in appreciation of his dedication to the LCS expansion project.

WELCOME ADDITION – The new addition on the north end of the Lakeside Christian School.