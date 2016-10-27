Fall Fire Hall and Smoke Trailer Tour

SMOKED OUT – A trailer full of kids crawled through the haze in the Killarney-Turtle Mountain Fire Department’s smoking trailer demonstration at the fire hall this fall. Firefighters explained to the kids how they have to keep low to avoid smoke, heat and flame in the event of an actual structure fire that they need to flee from. Lots of fun was had in the educational escape from the trailer, which included “friendly smoke” created with a water base. The forty to fifty people who showed up for the event were also treated to hot dogs, hot chocolate, cookies, and tours of the fire hall, including the trucks and equipment therein. Fire Chief Patrick Monkman was happy with the turnout, and wanted to stress the importance of this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, which is “Don’t wait: Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.” For more information on fire safety and Fire Prevention Week visit www.firecomm.gov.mb.ca.

JAY STRUTH/KILLARNEY GUIDE